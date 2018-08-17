‎Nigeria Oil Industry  to save $600m annually using Green Biocides-PTDF 

Share This





















By Etuka Sunday

Petroleum Technology Development Fund (PTDF)’s sponsored research has revealed how ‎the use of green biocides would likely save the Nigerian oil and gas industry over $600million annually.

Speaking at the 2017/2018 PTDF Annual Oil and Gas Research Grant Competition Close-out Seminar yesterday in Abuja, the Researcher, Prof. Chuma Conlette Okoro said,

his research which focused on the substitution of chemical biocides with green natural biocides such as cow urine will likely save the Nigerian oil and gas industry millions of dollars in foreign exchange and drastically reduce the persistent farmers/herders clashes in Nigeria through massive investments in ranching by oil and gas operators.

“the major challenge we are having in the oil and gas industry today, is what we call microbial resistance to biocides, use to fight corrotion in the oil and gas industry. That is what the global oil and gas industry have been battling over the years not only in Nigeria. The panic now is that there’s alot of resistance to the major biocides, called THPS. There are alot of microbial resistance that is making THPS very ineffective in combating corrosion, now we are looking at the future of green biocides, we can actually sintesise it here in Nigeria without wasting our scarce foreign exchange. We are looking at the potency of the major raw materials for that green biocides.

“if Cow urine becomes effective, it will achieve two things for Nigeria actually: Nigeria will save alot of money sourcing foreign exchange that’s the dollar. Secondly, we are hoping that oil and gas industry massively invest in ranching, to get the raw material you have to massively invest in ranching to get the Cow urine that’s the major raw material, and if that is done, it will solve the present crisis between farmers and herders over grazing, that is why we are so excited in this research work‎. Using a natural biocides, we are saving about 75 percent of the original cost of managing Souring and Corrotion, and that savings translate to 600 million dollars as annually”, he said.

‎Elucidating on the possibility of solving farmers, herders clash he said, “For instance, let me give you a simple scenerio. The problem is that we don’t have ranches in Nigeria. In some countries like South Africa have alot of ranches, for instance if they are alot of ranches, people won’t be moving any cows across, because the cows will be isolated in a particular place, they can generate enough cow urine for the raw material we are talking of, so there won’t be any clash, you won’t be seeing cows moving up and down‎”, he said.

‎Earlier, the Executive Secretary, PTDF, Dr. Bello Aliyu Gusau said that the mandate of the Fund was not only restricted to Scholarship, but quit broad.

“The search aspect is made to focus essentially on home grown solutions to the basic challenges and programs of the Nigerian oil and gas industry, as you have seen we have gathered quit eminent professionals supported by the PTDF to tackle such challenges.

‎”As you have seen they are about six areas we are dealing with today, there are more at the closal seminar will come up later but for the moment we are dealing among others some of the issues of the reservoir engineering, there is refining catalyst and quit alot of others.

“The one in kaduna is just about the refining catalyst and one of the researchers here come up with and one of the researchers has developed a zeolite catalyst for the purposes of import substitution and using 100 percent local materials, that is one of the issues we will be presented in the cause of this event”, he said.

PTDF said it ‎spent an average of about N12 million for the local aspect of it per research circuit which will be for the period of two years but for the endowment which is about four years is average of 25 to 30 million naira for circuit.