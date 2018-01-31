108 not captured FG IPPIS for 2yrs – Senate

Share This





















By Ikechukwu Okaforadi and Christiana Ekpa

The senate yesterday said about 108 civil servants recruited and deployed to the Federal Ministry of Health and other ministries, departments and agencies were not captured in the Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System (IPPIS), resulting in nonpayment of entitlements.

To this end, the upper legislative chamber has mandated its Committee on Establishment to find out why 108 of 167 officers recruited and deployed by federal government could not be captured by the IPPIS and their salaries paid, and report back in two weeks.

The resolution was sequel to a motion titled, “Failure of capturing 108 civil servants under IPPIS for 2 years”, sponsored by Senator Andrew Uchendu (APC Rivers East) yesterday.

Leading debate on the motion, Senator Uchendu informed that about 167 young Nigerians were recruited in 2014 by the Federal Civil Service Commission and deployed to various ministries, including Federal Ministry of Health.

He further said that “in compliance with the laid down procedure, 167 newly recruited officers were verified and authenticated by the Federal Civil Service Commission for capturing”.

The lawmaker also lamented that “of the 167 officers, about 39 of them were extracted from the list and were captured I Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System, IPPIS platform under the cover of President Awardees and physically challenged”.

Senator Uchendu was worried that “the remainders of the 108 civil servants have been working since then without any salaries because they have not been captured”.

He recalled that their colleagues who were recruited along with them in 2014 and deployed to the Ministries of Education, Agriculture, Interior, Women Affairs, have been captured and receiving their salaries regularly.

The lawmaker, however, expressed displeasure that “even with the letter of intervention by the Secretary, Federal Ministry of Health to the chairman, Federal Civil Service Commission on the 18th December, 2017, the 108 civil servants have still not been captured”.

Deputy senate president, Senator Ike Ekweremadu, who presided over the plenary, directed the Committee on Establishment to investigate the matter and report back in two weeks.