10,800 vulnerable, poor to benefit FG’s N5, 000 stipend in Bauchi

From Ahmed Kaigama, Bauchi

At least 10,8000 vulnerable and poor are to benefits from Federal Government 5,000 monthly stipend under the Conditional Cash Transfer (CCT) of Social Investment Programmes (SIP) in Bauchi state.

The Special Adviser on Development Partners to Governor Mohammed Abubakar, Mr Mansur Soro disclosed this yesterday ,saying that 10,800 poor people would benefit from the Conditional Cash Transfer (CCT) programme in 360 communities in the state.

He said that the disbursement of the Federal Government funds would commence before the end of January 2017.

Mr Soro said Guarantee Trust Bank is saddle with responsible for disbursement of funds ,the team were on field for biometric capture of all beneficiaries.

“Bauchi was selected due to the existing social register that successfully identified the most vulnerable and poorest in the country through tested Community Base Targeting(CBT).

“The CCT is a Federal Government program that will disburse N5000 to the poor.

Manu Soro “These policies will have multiplier effects on the life of millions of people, improve purchasing power and boost exchange of commodities, ” he said.

The communities were selected from Bauchi,Alkaleri,Tafawa Balawe,Dass,Ganjuwa,Gamawa, Giade,Jamare,Itas/Gadau,Misau and Katagum and Ningi local government areas,” he said.