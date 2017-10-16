11 almajiri, others under self reliance training

Share This





















From Mohammad Ibrahim Kaduna

A National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), member serving in Kaduna Northwest Nigeria Rotarian Ujueze A Somtoo, has empowered 35 youths in skills acquisition training to make them self-reliant.

The youth are 11 Almajiri and one adult, 16 youths trained in agricultural best practices and seven prisoners, all within the state.

The Corp member while fielding questions from newsmen in Kaduna shortly after the final phase of the empowerment project, said, his passion to help the needy pushed him to do what he could for the beneficiaries

“As a corps member and in partial fulfillment of my NYSC programme, I engaged in three CDS including Almajiri empowerment project where I empowered 11 boys and 1 other adult in various skills acquisition and also responsible for their feeding within the training period.

“I trained about 16 youths on agricultural best practices in such a way that they could see agriculture beyond subsistence level and explore several opportunities available to them to make them job creators in agric value chain.

“I also had the opportunity to empower seven prisoners in skill acquisition and secured the release of one of them who was convicted with an option of fine. In addition, I equally made an arrangement for these prisoners on how to apply the skills acquired to produce some things needed in the prison, “ he said.

Somtoo, a law graduate from Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka who hails from Azia in Anambra state was deployed to Kaduna and subsequently posted to a law firm known as Abdulahi Ibrahim & Co., Kaduna North local government area of the state after his 21-day orientation course for his one year mandatory service to motherland.

“This I believe will help them to become better citizens and prepare them for the outside world after serving their prison terms especially for those that were not convicted for capital offence,” he said.