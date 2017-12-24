11 women conveying new bride die in road crash – FRSC

Share This





















The Federal Road Safety Corps, FRSC, in Kano State on Sunday confirmed that 11 women died in a ghastly auto crash in Kano metropolis on Saturday night.

The FRSC Public Relations Officer, Kabir Ibrahim-Daura, told the News Agency of Nigeria, NAN, in Kano that the incident occurred around 8.30 p.m. at the old toll gate near Sa’adatu Abubakar Rimi College of Education.

According to him, the women were conveying a bride from Unguwa Uku to Yan’lemu area when the driver lost control of the vehicle and hit the tollgate.

He said eight women died on the spot while the remaining three died at the hospital.

“Eight persons died on the spot because the vehicle after hitting the tollgate it divided into two instantly,” Mr. Daura said.

He said three other women and the male driver were still at the hospital receiving medical attention.

The FRSC spokesman attributed the accident to over spending and urged other motorists to drive with utmost care by obeying all the traffic rules and regulations.(NAN)