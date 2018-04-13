1,138 NYSC corps member pass out in Gombe

Share This





















From David Hassan Gombe

At least 1,138 National Youth Service Corps members have passed out in Gombe.

State coordinator of NYSC in Gombe Mr. David PwanidiMarkson made this known yesterday in Gombe during the occasion of passing out ceremony of the 2017 Batch A stream 1 corps members deployed to Gombe state.

While commenting NYSC for their laudable achievements, the state coordinator said the corps members will no longer receive alert for their monthly allowances but charged them to be creative in making use of their resources judiciously and take the skill acquisition and entrepreneurship development programme seriously.

According to him, in order to encourage healthy competition NYSC management has put in place reward system to honour outstanding corps members who distinguished themselves in the area of Community Development Service CDS.

Speaking at the ceremony, Gombe state Governor, Ibrahim Hassan Dankwambo who was represented by his Deputy Mr. Charles Iliya urged the members to take advantage of government programmes of assisting them to be self-reliant.

He commended the management of NYSC for introducing skill acquisition and entrepreneurship development programme into the activities of the scheme.

The governor said lessons have be learnt in the course of service year and it’s important that members should translate such lessons into virtues that will place them on enviable pedestal that is above board.