12 drown in Jigawa in one month – Police

From Mika’il Tsoho, Dutse

No fewer than twelve people including children and women were confirmed drowned to death within one month in Jigawa state.

This was contained in a statement signed by the Police Public Relations Officer Jigawa state Command, SP Abdul Jinjiri and issued to news men in Dutse the state capital.

“The command expressed serious concern over the spate of drowning in the state particularly in rural areas across the 27 local government areas in the state,’’ the statement said.

According to the statement, those involved in the incidents are children, women and adults whom are majority residing close to river bank in the state.

The statement further explained that, the incidents had happened in some areas like Guri, Kiyawa, Ringim among other.

The command then advised the people in the state, particularly those who are not conversant with swimming to desist from bathing or fishing in any river, adding that, parents and guardians should monitor their children or ward sent on errand, so as to reduce the disturbing incidents of drowning to the barest minimum in the state.