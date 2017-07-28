12 states yet to access 2015 UBE Fund -Minister

Share This





















From Mustapha Adamu, Kano

The Minister of Education, Mallam Adamu Adamu has revealed that twelve states of Nigeria have not accessed the Universal Basic Education (UBE) fund for 2015.

Speaking during the opening ceremony of the ministerial session of the 62nd National Council on Education (NCE) in Kano yesterday, Adamu wondered why the state governments of the federation failed to apply for the fund in order to develop basic education.

According to him, only less than half of the 36 states of the federation, including the Federal Capital Territory accessed the UBE fund for 2016.

He attributed the poor implementation of basic education in the country to failure of the state governments in the country to access the fund.