12 states yet to access 2015 UBE Fund-Minister

From Mustapha Adamu, Kano

The Minister of Education, Mallam Adamu Adamu has revealed that twelve states of Nigeria have not accessed the Universal Basic Education (UBE) fund for 2015.

Speaking during the opening ceremony of the ministerial session of the 62nd National Council on Education (NCE) in Kano yesterday, Adamu wondered why the state governments of the federation failed to apply for the fund in order to develop basic education.

According to him, only less than half of the 36 states of the federation, including the Federal Capital Territory accessed the UBE fund for 2016.

He attributed the poor implementation of basic education in the country to failure of the state governments in the country to access the fund.

“What could be responsible for this level of complacency by states towards the implementation of critical policies and laws in education? Is education not a priority for the states? Will the removal of education from the concurrent legislative list ensure quality of education delivery for all citizens?, He asked rhetorically

The minister also noted that the UBE act 2004 makes provision for 2% of the Consolidated Revenue Fund for basic education, lamenting that the states failed to apply and access the money.

He called on the states to raise up to their responsibility and partner with the federal government to provide quality inclusive education to children.

In his remarks, the Kano State governor, Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje said the state was not among those that failed to access the UBE fund.

Ganduje, represented by the deputy governor of the state, Hafiz Abubakar said that Kano was never lagged behind in accessing federal government’s intervention to education.

He added that governor Ganduje’s administration was up to its billing to develop education from basic to tertiary institution in the state.