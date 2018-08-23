13, 000 households to benefit from FG conditional cash transfer in Adamawa

Share This





















From Umar Dankano,Yola.

In an effort to empower Nigerians economically,the Federal government has concluded arrangement to support 13,520 households through its conditional cash transfer programme in Adamawa state.

Head of the Scheme in the state, Zhegun Joseph disclosed this while interacting with journalists in Yola noting that the programme was in part fulfillment of President Muhammadu Buhari’s campaign promises and was designed to support the less-privileged in the society.

Joseph explained that the programme will soon commence in the state this year “The pilot scheme of the programme kicked-off in August 2017 with a total of 8, 653 beneficiaries in six local government areas of the state.

“After verification of the beneficiaries, an error was uncovered that wrong people were captured and we immediately delisted those wrong people out of the programme.

“Now, we are on a re-enrollment process to capture additional and real beneficiaries. We are now targeting about 13, 520 households in the state,’’ the Unit Head said.

He said that under the programme, every selected and beneficiary household would be given a free monthly stipend of N5, 000 cash.

Joseph said that the programme was meant to assist and improve the living conditions of poorest of the poor people in the rural areas.

According to him, there have been a lot of positive testimonies from beneficiaries after successful implementation of the programme in 2017.

Joseph said that some areas that had benefitted from the programme in Adamawa included: Madagali, Michika, Song, Girei, Numan and Lamurde.

“ So if you multiply 5,000×8,653 ,it will give you Fourty Three Million ,Two Hundred and Sixty Five Thousand naira ( N43,265,000)

Buhari is giving out Monthly, freely and directly to local people in Adamawa since 2017.

People Daily checks revealed that since the beginning of the pilot project last year in August the present administration had injected a total sum of Five hundred and Nineteen Million, One Hundred and Eight Thousand Naira ( 519,108,000 ) into the state’s economy.