14 NYSC members abscond during service in Sokoto

From Raji Bello Sokoto

No fewer than fourteen members of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) were reported to have absconded during their year service in Sokotostate.

The NYSC coordinator in the state, Alhaji Musa Abubakar disclosed this yesterday during the passing out ceremony of 2017 Batch ‘A’ Stream 1 set.

He said the erred Corps members were not among the total number of 1,659 that were passing out from the scheme in the state.

Abubakar noted that the affected Corps members would no doubt repeat their service year as stipulated.

The coordinator also said six Corps members were able to distinguish themselves throughout the service year.

He said they were outstanding in the areas of their primary assignments, community development programme, general conduct as well as their contributions during the orientation exercise.

“Two others will receive the prestigious Sultan Award for their acceptance to serve in rural area and outstanding contributions towards uplifting the educational standard of their host communities,” Abubakar said.

He, however, admonished the out-going Corps members to put into practice the lessons of discipline, hard work, dedication and honesty which the society needs for development.

“You are expected to bring to bear all that you have learnt through the skill Acquisition and Entrepreneurship development programs to become self reliance.” He advised.