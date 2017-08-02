150 women benefit from IFAD/VCDP rice processing in Niger

Share This





















From Yakubu Mustapha,Minna.

At least 150 women in Niger state have benefitted from training in rice processing through the use of false Bottom Technology this year from Agricultural Value Chain Programme.

This was sequel to the partnership between the International Fund for Agricultural Development and Niger State Value Chain Development Programme currently being implemented in five local governments of the state.

The Coordinator of the programme, Dr Mathew Ahmed disclosed in Minna at the 5th Supervision Mission of the IFAD Programme in the state added that the benefitting local government Areas to includes: Bida, Katcha, Wushushi, Shiroro and Kontagora local governments.

Dr Ahmed explained that 20 Km feeder roads were constructed in Wushushi, Bida and Katcha local councils to the sum of N4.53 million.

He added that a total of 13,108 both male and female have been profiled and are benefitting from various services to improved their productivity and income while 4,178 Rice and Cassava farmers have also benefitted from Agricultural inputs worth N240,054,700 with 50% matching grants from farmers.

He appealed to the state government to pay its counterparts fund to enable IFAD extend its activities to the rest 20 local governments in the state.

In same vein, the commissioner of local government and chieftaincy affairs, Hon. Haliru Zakari Jikantoro have enjoined the staff to be cognisance in ensuring scrutiny, vigilance and strict compliance with the provision of finance guidelines.

Jikantoro said this would surely sustained strategies for improving Internal Revenue Generated IGR in the state and applauded the effort of the local government commission in organizing workshop with the theme: financial accountability and prudent management of public fund for effective leadership “.