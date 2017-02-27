1,520 couples tie knot in Kano mass wedding scheme

Share This





















From Mustapha Adamu, Kano

The Kano State Government yesterday married off 1520 couples in its mass wedding scheme programme .

The wedding fatiha processions were held at the central mosques of each of the 44 Local Government Areas of the state.

15 couples from each of the 44 local councils of the state were approved to participate in this batch after meeting all the requirements.

The wedding fatiha were also held at some mosques in the metropolitan areas such as the Kano central mosque, Isyaku Rabiu mosque and Waje Friday mosque in Fagge local government.

Speaking at the reception organised for the couples by the state government at Coronation Hall, the Commander General of the Kano State Hisbah Board, Mallam Aminu Daurawa said the couples were carefully selected after undergoing screening.

He said the couples had to undergo medical tests and the bride grooms had to have jobs.

He also said that the state government had payed N20, 000 dowry for each of the groom and also donated the sum of N15, 000 to each of the brides for empowerment.

“I urge you to respect the sanctity of marriage. I urge you to handle your spouse’s with care. You should fear Allah in your life as marriage is form of worship. I finally congratulate you. May you live forever in peace and tranquility,” Daurawa said.

In his remarks, the state governor, Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje tasked the couples on tolerance and perseverance.

He urged them to take a good care of their children and place them on the right path.