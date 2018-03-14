16 feared killed in Delta road mishap

Share This





















From Osakhare Erese Asaba

No fewer than sixteen persons were feared killed in ghastly Delta Road motor accident in the early hours of Tuesday.

The sixteen passenger-victims out of the eighteen passengers, eye witness said, sustained fatal injuries following the sudden burst of the vehicle back tire and were, however, rushed almost dead to a nearby clinic where the doctors as at the time of this report, were battling to save their lives.

it was gathered that the accident occurred around Alifikede community in Agbor, and along the Benin-Asaba Expressway few meters away from the police usual check points.

The eye witness identified as Lucy Ekidiase said that two out of the eighteen passengers likely to survive had heads cut with virtually all parts of their bodies with blood stain.

The eye witness told our reporter that upon the fatal incident, the commercial bus with registration number AX 264 AA caught fire, and was completely razed before helps could come the driver’s way. Some officials of the Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC) said that the tire burst led to the commercial bus summersaulting over times before it finally caught fire.

Residents of the areas, one of them, Mr. James Ekeh who also spoke to our reporter said the accident was a result of driver’s negligence to speed limits, adding that it had been re-occuring decimal, and in most cases, passengers die alongside the drivers.

Sympathizers who thronged the scene of the accident were greeted in hue and cry of regrets, but however called on the Road Safety Officials to ensure disobedient motorists are brought to book.

The Delta State FRSC Commander, Mr. Random Kulvin said he was yet to be briefed of the accident, adding that strategies to curb frequent road accident along Benin/Asaba/Onitsha Expressway have been put in place and warned motorists against the use of Tukumbo tyres.