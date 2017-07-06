1,878 persons killed in Benue herdsmen, farmers clash- Ortom

Share This





















From Uche Nnorom, Makurdi

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State has lamented that over 1,878 people were killed in cold blood by Fulani herdsmen within three years.

The governor further said that 750 persons were critically injured, 200 persons still missing with over 99,427 households affected in the Fulani herdsmen attack on the state, with property worth billions of naira destroyed.

Ortom stated this when the United Nations High Commissioner on Refugees (UNHCR) country representative, Edward Kallon and his team paid him a courtesy visit at the Government House, Makurdi.

The governor also said that over N95 billion worth of property were destroyed in 2014 alone across ten local government areas of the state by Fulani herdsmen invasion.

He stated that the assault and battery on the agricultural communities of the Benue valley poses great threat on the food security of the nation.

According to him, ‘for over a decade, the people of Benue state have noticed the influx of armed herdsmen who have violently attacked many communities in the state.’

Between 2013/2016 alone, Fulani herdsmen have murdered more than 1,878 men, women and children in cold blood in twelve local government areas of Benue state.

“Another 750 were seriously wounded while 200 are missing. Over 99,427 households were affected in Benue state and property worth billions of naira destroyed.

“In 2014 alone, the destruction recorded across ten local governments in Benue state exceeded N95 billion”.

The governor however called on the UN to support the state towards the implementation of durable solutions to insecurity, violence and displacement of people of the state.

The country representative of UNCHR Edward Kallon said UN will assist the State in monitoring violation of human

rights, adding people must be held accountable for perpetuating human right violation in the state.