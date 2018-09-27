19, 323 flight delays witnessed in 6 months, NCAA

Share This





















From Suleiman ldris Lagos

A total of 19, 323 flight delays were witnessed between January and June 2018, the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) disclosed yesterday in Lagos.

The report indicated that scheduled domestic flights had a chunk of the figure with 16880 incidents while international flights recorded 2443 cases within the same periods.

Furthermore, the sector recorded a whooping case of 17,893 delayed and missing baggage on the international route alone.

Director General of NCAA, Capt, Usman Muhtar made the disclosure at an Interactive Forum with spokespersons, image makers and information managers of Aviation Agencies and Airlines.

He said scheduled domestic flights cancelled number was 253 just as international flights canceled was 95 with 25 delayed and missing baggage reported on the domestic route.

Regarding licences issued within the period under review, the regulatory body said it issued two Air Transport Licence (ATL) and four ATL were renewed.

Also, 20 aircraft were registered for commercial air transport, 10 for general aviation operations, 10 aircraft de-registered, 12 aircraft re-registered,30 certificates of airworthiness issued and 85 certificates of airworthiness were renewed.

The DG added that during the period under review, NCAA renewed 64 Air Traffic Controllers(ATCs) licences, issued 34 flight dispatchers licences and conducted 1, 537 exams for various categories of professionals.

He explained further that 36 pilots were issued licences,750 pilots medical and instrument renewed, 23 foreign licences were converted, 242 cabin crew licence issued,206 cabin crew medical renewed and 68 aircraft maintenance engineers issued.

The imperative of the interactive session according to him was to create synergy between information managers and also share information.