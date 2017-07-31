2 electrocuted, 10 others injured in Niger

Share This





















From Yakubu Mustapha,Minna.

No fewer than two persons were confirmed died just as 10 others were critically injured in electricity incident that occurred during the weekend at Agwan Biri area in Minna the Niger state capital.

An eyewitness stated that the deceased were electrocuted when they got in contact with home appliances during a surge of power supply.

When contacted the Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the Niger state Emergency Management Agency (NSEMA) Ibrahim Audu Hussaini, confirmed the incident to our correspondent in Minna, saying that one of the dead, has been buried.

Hussaini added that 10 other people injured in the incident were rushed to the hospital, adding that two among the injured are in critical condition.

He told our reporter that 49 houses were affected in incident which he said was suspected to have been caused by power surge resulting from contact between 33KV line and distribution line in the area.

According to him, ”We have gone to the area to carry out assessment, and we can confirm that two persons died while about 10 others were injured and that 49 houses were affected”.

Also the Head of Public Relations and Media of the Abuja Electricity Distribution Company {AEDC) Mallam Ahmed Shekarau disclosed that the company has sent a fact finding team to the scene of the incident to ascertain its cause.

In a text message to journalists over the incident, Shekarau expressed deep sympathy to the families of the deceased and the community, adding that “in the meantime the management of the company expressed deep sympathy to the family of the two deceased and three persons receiving treatment in the hospital”

Shakarau noted that the company will issue a detailed statement on the unfortunate incident after the report of the fact finding team.