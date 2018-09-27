2 feared dead, 10 rescued as boat capsizes in Taraba

Share This





















By Ese Awhotu

A speedboat conveying passengers across river Benue in Taraba along Karim Lamido Lau Local Government Areas border has capsized killing two people while tem others have been rescued alive.

Reports said yesterday that a witness, Mr. Joseph Lesku told journalists that the speedboat was crossing the Karim-Lau trench of the river Benue with twelve people on board when it capsized.

According to him, the local divers were able to rescue 10 persons.

“The boat was coming from the Karim Lamido side of the river, heading towards Lau when the incident happened.

“Local divers were able to rescue ten persons out of the twelve including the rider, but unfortunately, two persons are still missing and we are now searching for their bodies.

“Usually at this time of the year, the river is very high and strong so you cannot expect them to still be alive, so, we are making efforts to at least recover their bodies,” he said.

When contacted, Taraba State Police Public Relations Officer, ASP David Misal confirmed the accident saying that search was ongoing for two persons with slim chances of being found alive.

He said ten people had already been rescued.