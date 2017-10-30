2 female suicide bombers kill selves in Madagali

Share This





















From Umar Dankano, Yola.

Two suspected Boko Haram female suicide bombers have blown themselves up in what seems to be a failed mission at Magar village in Madagali Local Government Area o Adamawa state.

Reports from the area indicated that, the two bombers loaded with improvised explosive devices on their bodies sneaked in to the Magar village in the morning hours of Saturday but it exploded before reaching their target, killing them and injuring a woman close to them.

Eye witness who pleaded anonymity in the print maintained that the bombers blew themselves to pieces while another woman who was hit by shrapnel sustained injuries on her body

Chairman of Madagali Local Government Area,Honourable Muhammad Yusuf confirmed the incident to journalists in a mobile phone interview

He, however, indicated that two separate explosions occurred in Magar village where two suicide bombers died while a female victim got injured.

According to him, the suicide bombers from Sambisa area who sneaked in to the village to carry out attack on their target ended up blowing themselves up, saying a woman wounded in the attack was receiving medical attention.

The spokes person of the 28 Task Force Battalion in Mubi, Major Badare Akintoye said he was attending a course in Lagos and could therefore not comment on the incident.

This is coming barely a week after the insurgents abducted three young women from their farms in the area.

Proximity to Sambisa Forest, the main hide out of Boko Haram insurgents has exposed Madagali to attacks.

Madagali is among seven local areas in Adamawa State controlled by Boko Haram between 2014 and 2015 .