2 Female suicide bombers kill selves, injure 9 in Maiduguri

Share This





















From Mustapha Isah Kwaru Maiduguri

The Borno state Police Command said two female suicide died in a failed attack in the outskirt of Maiduguri on Wednesday night.

It said the bombers were the only dead casualties, while nine civilians were wounded.

Our correspondent reports that residents were thrown into fear following horrifying sounds of multiple explosions Spokesman of the Command, Mr. Joseph Kwaji, who disclosed this in a statement yesterday, revealed that the bombers attempted to sneak into Maiduguri from an outskirt.

“On 14/03/2018 at about 2025 hrs, two female suicide bombers in an attempt to infiltrate into Alikaramanti area, after Giwa Barracks were intercepted by security operatives on duty, thereby hurriedly detonated the IED strapped to their bodies killing themselves and injuring nine others”.

“Police EOD have rendered the area safe, corpses and injured victims evacuated to the hospital, while normalcy restored,” the statement said.