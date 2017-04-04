2 killed in fresh attack on Benue community

Share This





















From Uche Nnorom, Makurdi

At least 10 persons were feared dead yesterday in Turan, Kwande local government area of Benue State following an attack on the area by suspected Fulani herdsmen.

This is just as the Police authority confirmed only two (2) deaths occured.

A source in the area told Peoples Daily that the herdsmen carried out two (2) successive attacks in the area on Sunday and early Monday, stating that they attacked IKyowue and then moved over to Alaba and Nzaav.

He said many persons have been reported missing, adding that the people have fled the area in large numbers for fear of another attack.

“The herdsmen attacked us as early as 5 am. We are surprised at this sudden attack because there had been no provocation from the people”, he wondered.

Benue Police Public Relations’ Officer, PPRO ASP Moses Joel Yamu in a text message said, “We had information that Alaba and Manda Ordue communities in Yaav council ward of Kwande local government area came under attack by suspected herdsmen.

Mobile policemen have been deployed to the area to calm the situation as two (2) persons Keemo Anumen aged 65 years and Tarvershima Dabo, 46 years old have so far have confirmed dead and their bodies deposited at the NKST mortuary in Jato Aka. Our men still there to maintain peace and order”.