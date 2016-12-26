2 killed, many trapped in police building collapse

Share This





















At least two persons, including a police sergeant, were killed when a building collapsed in a Lagos police barrack on Christmas Day.

The General Manager, Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), Mr Adeshina Tiamiyu confirmed the deaths.

Tiamiyu said that the Agency earlier received a distress call on the collapsed building at High Way Police Barracks opposite Area F, Ikeja.

He said that the toilets and stairway of wing D of the building collapsed at about 4.00am.

Tiamiyu said the agency’s officials in collaboration with men of Lagos State Fire Services, the Police and the National Emergency Management Agency recovered the two dead men.

He said one of the corpses was simply identified as Danjuma while the name of the other one was yet to be known.

”Their bodies have been deposited at the Mainland Hospital Mortuary Yaba,” Tiamiyu said.

Meanwhile, the state Commissioner of Police, Fatai Owoseni, visited the barracks and ordered the evacuation of residents in the affected building as well as other dilapidated buildings.

Owoseni also ordered the immediate demolition of the affected block.

Tiamiyu said the LASEMA with other stakeholders had commenced the demolition of the affected building following the directive of the Commissioner of Police. (NAN)