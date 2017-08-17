2 new ministers get portfolios

Share This





















By Lawrence Olaoye

Three weeks after being sworn-in as ministers of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Professor Steven Ocheni and Mr. Suleiman Hassan were yesterday assigned portfolios by the Acting President, Yemi Osinbajo.

Osinbajo made the announcement in his remarks at the weekly Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting he chaired.

Ocheni was assigned the portfolio of the Minister of State for Labour and Employment while Hassan was given the portfolio of the Minister of State for Power, Works and Housing.

Similarly, the Acting President swore-in the newly appointed Permanent Secretaries and announced their postings just as he charged them to cooperate with the President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration’s fight against corruption.

Those Permanent Secretaries sworn-in and their postings were Ehuria Georgina Ekeoma (Abia), posted to the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Akpan Edet Sunday (Akwa Ibom), posted to the Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment

Anagbogu Ifeoma Nkiruka ((Anambra), posted to the Ministry of Women Affairs, Walson-Jack Diiarau Didi Esther (Bayelsa), posted to the Office of the Head of Service of the Federation.

Others were Gekpe George Isu (Cross River), posted to Ministry of Information and Culture, Aliboh Leon Lawrence (Delta), posted to the Ministry of Budget and National Planning

Uwaifo Osarenona Clement (Edo), posted to the Ministry of Health, Folayan Ayodele Olaniyi (Ekiti), posted to the Office of the Head of Service of the Federation,

Abdullahi Abdulazeez Mashi (Katsina), posted to Ministry of Communications l, Adebiyi Bolaji Adekunle (Lagos), posted to the Ministry of Labour and Productivity,

Ibrahim Musa Wen (Nasarawa), posted to Ministry of Water Resources, Odewale Samson Olajide (Ogun), posted to the Head of Service of the Federation, Adesola Olusade (Ondo), posted to Ministry of Youths and Sports, Umar Mohammed Bello (Sokoto) posted to the Office of the Secretary to the Federation and Gabriel Tanimu (FCT), posted to the Office of the Secretary to the Federation

Osinbajo said the Permanent Secretaries were selected based on merit after rigorous process undertaken by the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation and her team of retired Heads of Service, Permanent Secretaries, seasoned technocrats and members of the organized private sector.

The Acting President noted that the career officers were coming in at the cusp of a radical economic recovery and growth effort that had its core in the implementation of a comprehensive diversification of the Nigerian economy.

He said “We are also implementing a major reform of our public finance system, emphasizing integrity and fiscal prudence. These reforms are being effected in the context of our determined anti-corruption programme and these efforts cannot succeed without a competent and committed civil service corps led by your good selves.

“As part of that reform effort four executive orders have been signed and I will just quickly summarize them.

“Executive Order 001 is on the promotion of transparency and efficiency in the business environment – to ensure that public servants offer prompt service in a predictable and transparent manner, and sanction undue delays.

“Executive Order 002 is on prompt submission of annual budgetary estimates by all statutory and non-statutory agencies of the Federal Government including incorporated companies wholly owned by FG. The deadline for this is on or before end of July.

“Executive Order 003 on support for local content in public procurement by Ministries, Departments & Agencies of the Federal Government to promote patronage for Made-in-Nigeria goods and services.

“Executive Order 004 is on the Voluntary Assets & Income Declaration Scheme to provide an opportunity for taxpayers who are in default under all relevant statutes to voluntarily declare their assets and income and pay taxes on them while avoiding payments of interests and penalties.