201 patients get Ahmadiyya Muslim Hospital free eye treatment

By Ochiaka Ugwu

About 201 persons suffering from various eye defects have been treated free of charge by the Ahmadiyya Muslim Hospital in Kano state.

Out of the number, 76 were selected for Cataract surgery. Many who have benefitted from the programme were from Kano and other parts of the country.

Head of the team, Dr. Mudassar Ahmad said the programme is part of the hospital’s corporate social responsibility to the people of Kano state.

Ahmad said the Hospital had organised medical camps in parts of the state to meet eye needs of the people, mostly aged men and women.

For instance, this month, December, the hospital organized a free medical camp at Garun Mallam Local Goverent Area of the state where the team gave succor to some visually impaired persons.

According to him, “The patients received consultation and drugs free of charge while those with Cataract were selected for surgery”.

“Fifteen patients who were earlier selected in previous camps also benefitted from Cataract surgery”. Dr. Ahmed further said.

A cross section of aged men and women who benefitted from cataract surgery commended Ahmadiyya Muslim Hospital for the gesture as according to them, they had been suffering from the eye defect for a long time but had no money to undertake the surgery until the hospital came to their aid.