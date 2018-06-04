2014 Confab: Labour wants youth policy recommendations implemented

Share This





















From Femi Oyelola Kaduna

The organised labour has called for immediate implementation of youth policy recommendations in 2014 Confab in the areas of value adding, preoccupation in productive enterprises and industries.

A NEC member of Nigerian Labour Congress,NLC, Comrade Issa Aremu made the call in a statement made available to the media in Kaduna yesterday.

He said that, “Hungry, angry and ignorant youths can only lead a nation into disaster as witnessed by kidnapping gangs, Boko Haram insurgency and varying parallel violent underground societies led exclusively by some misguided youths.”

Aremu, however, lauded President Muhamadu Buhari for signing into law the ‘NoT Too Young to Run’ bill, saying it is the president’s ‘historic signature bill’.

According to him, the new Act would foster inclusiveness of youth in nation building as envisaged by UN Sustainable Development Agenda 2030.

Aremu who was a Labour delegate to 2015 National Conference and Deputy Chairman of the Confab Committee on Labour and Youth said the new youth Act was of special significance to the laubour movement which he observed “has also been promoting youth and women participation in the trade union activities”.

The labour leader, however, added that without full decent sustainable employment and quality education, 10 million Nigerian unemployed youths “can hardly lead themselves, talk less of leading a nation like Nigeria begging for fresh energy and ideas”.

“Not Too Young-to-Run” bill must be complemented with “Not Too-Young -to -Work”, “Not Too-Young -to -Read and Acquire Skills” policy initiatives to rescue the youths from the current underdevelopment,” he said.

Aremu also hailed the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) for the recent successful prosecution and sentencing of the former governor of Taraba State, Jolly Nyame to 14 years imprisonment by Justice Adebukola Banjoko for acts of criminal breach of trust and misappropriation of the sum of N1.64bn belonging to the state.

According to the him, “until Nigeria turns out Executive prisoners, there will not be an end to the current Executive reckless capture and looting of national commonwealth”.

He said there should be no tears for any governor who dares to violate oaths of office “by substituting security and welfare of citizens for petty pilfering of state resources” adding that civil societies, churches and faith based organizations should damn corrupt governors in general.

The court had ordered that all the funds previously recovered by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission from aides to the ex-governor and other government officials involved in the scam be forfeited to the Taraba State Government.