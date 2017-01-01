2017 Hajj: Kaduna commences intending pilgrims’ registration

Share This





















From Mohammad Ibrahim, Kaduna

Kaduna State Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Board has commenced the registration of intending pilgrims for this year’s pilgrimage to Saudi Arabia in all the 23 local government areas of the state.

In a statement issued by the Public Relations Officer of the Board, Yunusa Muhammad Abdullahi, the Board has advised intending pilgrims to present themselves physically during the exercise because registration by proxy will not be allowed.

The statement said that intending pilgrims are to pay a minimum of Eight Hundred Thousand Naira or a maximum of N1.2million as deposits in a designated bank account, pending the announcement of hajj fares by the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON).

The statement quoted the Overseer of the Board, Imam Hussaini Sulaiman Tsoho Ikara, as warning that intending female pilgrims would only be registered when they come along with male guardians (Mahram) in line with Saudi Arabian government’s regulations.

Imam Hussaini who addressed committees set up for the registration of the intending pilgrims at the premises of the Pilgrims’ board, warned them to adhere strictly to the registration guidelines.

The statement said that all intending pilgrims must have guarantor before been registered, in order to avoid pilgrims absconding in the Holy Land, adding that the guarantors should be a Jumuat, Mosque Imam, a District Head or a Civil Servant not below level 12.

According to the guidelines, new pilgrims will be given priority during the registration exercise. The statement warned that pregnant women and old people with nobody to accompany them will not be registered.