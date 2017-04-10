2017 Hajj: Nigeria risks losing $68m to Saudi

Share This





















From Edwin olofu, Kano

Nigeria risks losing $68 million to Kingdom of Saudi Arabia during the forthcoming 2017 hajj following the allocation of 45 percent of the total pilgrims to a Saudi Arabia based airline Flynas by National Hajj Commission (NAHCON).

In total, 95,000 Nigerians would be performing the 2017 hajj that attracted the lowest fee of N1,500.000 covering flight ticket, royalty, accommodation, intra and intercity travels and host of others.

Our correspondent learnt that the National Hajj Commission’s (NAHCON) decision to engage the services of a Saudi Arabia based airline Flynas for 2017 hajj was a lopsided policy that has further worsen unfavorable trade balance with the Saudis.

Already local stakeholders in the sector have raised eyebrow as they described the move as “rip off that has full capacity to stunt growth in Nigeria airline industry”.

A source also told our reporter that already “Airline business is mega box conducted in Dollars and 45 percent simply translated to a big minus to Nigeria because the country will lose so much money.”

Commenting further on the implications of such policy the Aviation source said “instead of encouraging our indigenous airliners, NAHCON has ended up sending them away from the business circle in favour of a foreign airline. It is high time for the federal government to come to the aide of indigenous airliners before it is too late”.

But National Hajj Commission Chief Media Relation Officer, Alhaji Adamu Hassan Abdullahi in a telephone chat confirmed the allocation of 45 per cent of total number of Nigerian pilgrims to Flynas, saying “it was a policy introduced by Saudi authority.”

He dismissed the anticipatory loss as ruse, stressing that “Nigeria is not going to lose $68million as claimed by the service providers” .

Similarly, there had been groundswell of protest across the 36 states pilgrims welfare boards over what they called “unilateral decision of NAHCON to impose carrier on them contrary to what was obtained in the past.

Our correspondent learnt that in recent meeting held at Saudi Arabia by top Nigerian pilgrimage officials, they agreed among other things to fought and exert their independence and block overbearing influence of the regulatory agency.

But sources said the process was still one but from the look of things, NAHCON would not do justice to the state pilgrims’ boards, as according to him if care is not taken, the commission will just allocate airlines to states without consulting the states as it does last year.

Abdullahi further noted that the Hajj regulatory agency was not blame for the policy.

He said “the Saudi Authority imposed Flynas on countries participating in hajj operation, and according to the policy each country must allocate 50 per cent of its total pilgrims to Flynas.”

Speaking further, “He insisted that it should not be 50/50 and because of the good relationship between Nigeria and Saudi, we are allowed to allocate 45 per cent instead of 50 per cent.”

Abdullahi said “unlike Nigeria, Niger Republic and Senegal had to allocate all their pilgrims to Flynas because Kabo air that usually operates in the two countries was denied a chance for being a foreign airline, and to be

honest with you, Nigeria is not going to lose $68million as claimed by the service providers” .