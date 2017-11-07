2017 national festival: NAFEST DG urges peace, unity amongst Nigerians

Share This





















By Ahmed Tahiru Modibo

The Director-General of the National Council of Art and Culture (NAFEST), Mr.Otunba Segun Runewe has called on Nigerians to cooperate in order to advance unity and fellowship for better development.

The NAFEST boss stated this while addressing the public at the official opening ceremony of the National festival of Art and Culture taking place in Kaduna state with the theme, Nigeria Peace and Unity: Our Pride.

While speaking at the Murtala Muhammed Square, he said that “Kaduna state as the host state have Multiple ethnic groups living in peace and unity which epitomized the diversity of Nigeria. The state Was well equipped to carters for the people need considering the fact that this is the fifth time the state is hosting the event.”

Furthermore, the NCAC boss sued for persistence peace and harmony amongst the people of Nigeria regardless of tribe or religious believe. Stating that Nigeria unity is non-negotiable and can be sustained thorough the encouragement of events like NAFEST which he said would provide a diverse platform to display the various rich culture of the different state in the nation.

Runsewe added that our founding fathers had created a peaceful and promising nation therefore; we should embrace togetherness as one even though hate speech and the issue of some regions calling and threatening to break out are the other of the day. Assuring that all would be things of the past if we can all come together to tolerate and respect one another interest as a nation.

He told the gathering crowd that this year edition provide the people with the opportunities to learn and acquire some skill which would help to reduce poverty in the country. And expansion in the participation of children in competitive even especially that of national interest like cultural heritage amongst others.

Meanwhile the Governor of Kaduna state, Malam Nasir El Rufai represented by his deputy at the occasion stated that he is positive that Nigeria is inseparable considering the number of tribes that were present at the ceremony.

He said that Kaduna state government remains committed toward building a favorable environment for different culture in the state nothing that the state is a home for much culture which the governments are willing to harness to elevate unemployment amongst the youth.

Thanking Otunba Runsewe for the initiative in organizing the 2017 NAFEST, the Kaduna state governor said that, the state is yearning for massive private sector input assuring that his government will therefore ensure a sustainable public/private sector partnership.