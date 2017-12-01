2018 budget: N17bn for purchase of generating sets unrealistic-ERA/FoEN

Share This





















By Osaigbovo Iguobaro, Benin

The leadership of Environmental Rights Action/Friends of the Earth (ERA/FoEN), has demanded end to humongous N17 billion for the purchase of power generating sets and diesel in the 2018 Appropriation Bill by the Federal Government.

The Director of the Organisation, Dr. Uyi Ojo said the development must not be allowed to continue in view of the economic hardship in the country.

Dr Ojo disclosed this while declaring open a Stakeholders’ Consultative Workshop for the promotion of renewable energy alternative held in Benin yesterday.

“We wish to state categorically that the federal government and the level of governance should immediately place a permanent ban on the importation of power generating sets for Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) in the country.

“Instead, they should work with the budget office to include a budget line for research and development of alternative sources of energy in solar lighting systems and fuel efficient cook stoves. Nigeria should not be left behind out in the global shift from fossil fuel dependency to renewable energy as a response to curbing climate change and its devastating impacts,” he said.

He stated that energy demands in Nigeria outstrips supply which he said, hovering around 5, 000 Mega Watts, saying that as a result, “over 70 percent of the 170 million people depends solely on fuel wood for energy representing one of the world’s highest deforestation rate of 3.5 percent annually” He attributed deforestation and uncontrolled logging as the major contributors to climate change that has assumed alarming proportions.