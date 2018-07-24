2018 hajj: Biometric capture our major challenge – Kano govt

Share This





















From Mustapha Adamu Kano

Kano State Pilgrims and Welfare Board has described biometric capture exercise as its major challenge in this year’s hajj operations.

The registration exercise was introduced this year by the Saudi Arabian Government and made it compulsory upon every intending pilgrim to carry it out before issuance of visa.

Speaking to newsmen in Kano, the Executive Secretary of the Board, Muhammad Abba Dambatta said the exercise was causing delay in the issuance of visa, considering the number of the intending pilgrims to undergo the exercise.

According to him, there was congestion at the registration centre, as a result of merging state with international pilgrims.

“Kano State has 2800 registered pilgrims and international pilgrims are about 10,000. This is the reason for congestion.

“Additionally, there is only one machine for the exercise but look at the huge crowd. This is our major challenge in this year’s hajj operation, “ he said

The executive secretary, however, remained optimistic that with the intervention of the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON), the issue would be resolved.

Dambatta also stated that the board had successfully finished all preparations for this year’s hajj.

Recall that President Muhammadu Buhari last week wrote the Saudi Government to decentralise the biometric exercise.