2018 hajj: Jigawa trains scholars on pilgrims obligations

From Mika’ilTsohoDutse

The Jigawa State Pilgrims Welfare Board has begun impacting knowledge and lessons on scholars selected to train its intending pilgrims for the year 2018 hajj operation.

Speaking to the intending pilgrims at the occasion, the Chairman of the Board, Alhaji Ali YahyaJahun urged them to carry the lessons serious during the training against the forthcoming hajj operation and avoid anything that can contradict the reasons of being in the holy land

During his lecture, MalamYusha’uAbubakarDutse appealed to the intending pilgrims to strictly obey any rule passed on to them by the scholars from Nigeria and the holy land.

He said in Islam there is nothing left untaught to mankind unless if one does not want to learn. As the title of the lecture which is the need for discipline and obedience in Islam.

The Public Relations Officer of the Board, Alhaj Ibrahim Kashimalso called on those intending to come forward and start depositing their money saying each person can deposit not less than N1.5 million, so by the grace of Allah the fee may not exceed the normal one.

He urged intending pilgrims to be law abiding citizens while performing the exercise.