2018 Hajj: Nigerian pilgrim dies inside faulty lift in Saudi

By Umar Muhammad Puma

A pilgrim from Niger State has yesterday morning fell and died from a faulty lift at House Number 3, housing the state pilgrims in Makka.

Speaking after a condolence visit to the leadership of the Niger State pilgrims in Makkah, the Chairman, National Hajj Commission of Nigeria, (NAHCON), Abdullah Mukhtar Muhammad, expressed sadness over the incident and prayed Allah to forgive the death and give the family, the government and people of Niger State, the pilgrims in particular the fortitude to bear the loss.

The chairman represented by the NAHCON Commissioner in charge of health at the condolence visit, Dr. Ibrahim Abubakar Kana who later spoke with journalist of Makkah, explained that immediately the incident happened medical personnel were instantly dispatched by his office to the house and after medical checks certified him truly dead.

He expressed dismay that the lift had been faulty for days, but no measures were taken by the house authorities and even the Niger State officials to seal the lift, as to prevent the occurrence of this unfortunate incident.

Dr. Ibrahim Kana said the Saudi authorities and their security agents have waded into the issue.

In his remarks, the Niger State Amirul Hajj, Alhaji Abubakar Magaji expressed gratitude over the condolence visit and the National Hajj Commission for its concerns, condolence and prompt action when the incident occurred.

The Amirul Hajj said he was overwhelmed when before he could reach the spot of the accident, the NAHCON medical team was already on ground and making all necessary medical checks on the victim.

Alhaji Abubakar Magaji however implored NAHCON to not only investigate, apportioning blame, but whoever found with dereliction of duty should commensurately punished to serve as deterrent and to guard against reoccurrence.

So far about 5 Nigerian pilgrims have died in Saudi Arabia in this year’s Hajj.