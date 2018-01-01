2018: IBB urges Nigerians to renew hope for the country

Share This





















From Yakubu Mustapha, Minna.

The former military president General Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida has urged Nigerians to renew hope of achieving more than we have achieved in the past years as we enter a new year, 2018.

IBB, however, congratulated the people of Nigeria and advised them to use the New Year to renew their commitment to our collective prosperity, growth and development by contributing more to nation building and shun all forms of negative tendencies.

“I have the hope that the nation we so sacrifice to keep going and to this age can only be better notwithstanding various security and economic challenges that has become a world order ; confronting every country of the world in different magnitude and in different way.

“As Nigerians our unique strengths and characters to overcome our challenges collectively have never been in doubt, what we need now more than ever is to galvanize these unique qualities for the good of all as permissible under a democratic set up.

“We must at this point imbibe

the core values of democracy by respecting each other’s rights and pursue individual goals in tandem with our national objectives for a better Nigeria ,not better individuals that will not reflect on us all.

“A season like new year often offer us a new inspiration to give each other support , we should at this point truly believe that we are great in our diversity,” IBB said.