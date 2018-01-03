2018 prophesy: Atiku‘ll be forced out of PDP – Omale

Share This





















From Lateef Ibrahim Abuja

Founder of the Divine Hand of God Prophetic Ministries International, Abuja, Prophet Emmanuel Omale, has prophesised that a lot of sabotage awaits Alhaji Atiku Abubakar in Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, though only him can give PDP a respectable showing.

He said Alhaji Atiku Abubakar will be disgraced and humiliated out of PDP by sitting PDP Governors.

He also prophesised that, PDP Senators, House of Representatives members and governors are going to gang up against Alhaji Atiku Abubakar.

He also said he sees a PDP governor cross-carpeting to APC.

However, he called for serious prayers for some political office holders including President Muhammadu Buhari his wife, Aisha Buharii and a former President in the country in order to avert food poisoning, death and terminal diseases.

Prophet Omale stated this in his prophetic declaration for 2018, issued in Abuja.

He specifically solicited for divine intervention against the resurgence of insurgency and death of a South-West State Governor, among others.

Omale revealed notable activities that would herald Nigeria’s political landscape ahead of the 2019 general elections, among others.

While describing the incoming yeas as full of expectations , hopes and fears for many Nigerian citizens, the clergy assured true worshippers of God of fulfilment in all ramifications.

He said that, “2018 is a very pregnant year, full of expectancy, hope and fear for many Nigerians. For those that worship the true God and believe in Jesus Christ as their Lord and Saviour, hope will be replaced by fulfillment.

“The three main issues that concerns a nation are politics, physical climate and social co-existence. As 2018 is also a year where many are preparing for the 2019 elections, it’s quite a tense period for Nigerians.

“These are what God has revealed to me in politics: I see a lot of challenges with the candidacy of President Muhammad Buhari, as his acceptance requires a lot of prayers and personal soul searching. God says another northerner,

“A current Governor and a serving Minister amongst his close confidants will have a better acceptance.

“Aisha Buhari is a good woman and means well for the Nation. She requires special prayers for herself, especially against food poisoning and children, especially at child birth.

“A second term Governor’s wife in the South-West needs serious prayers for her health.

“The nation should pray for the survival of a former President.

“PDP will lose Ekiti State.

“Kwankwaso will soon be without a party.

“ APC will have huge challenges managing a backlash from National Assembly primaries.

“God has not finished purging PDP, therefore they require a lot of work to form a cohesive and vibrant challenge to APC.

“I see a third political party coming out by March/April. it will be a very strong coalition and will have the potential to redefine the Nigerian Political Map.

“The National Assembly should pray against loss of two prominent members due to road accident.”