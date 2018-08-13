2019: APC tightens grip on NASS, clinches Bauchi, Katsina, Kogi re-runs

Share This





















•As PDP wins in Cross River

From Lawal Sa’idu Funtua, Katsina, Ahmad Ibrahim, Lokoja and Ahmad Mohammed, Bauchi

The All Progressive Congress (APC) at the weekend consolidated its grip on the National Assembly following the resounding victory it recorded in the last weekend senatorial and House of Representatives bye elections conducted by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Bauchi South and Katsina North senatorial zones, as well as Lokoja/Kogi federal constituency in Kogi state.

Recall that INEC conducted the bye elections in the three states due to the death of the former senators Bukar Mustapha of Katsina, Aliyu Wakil of Bauchi, and Hon. Buba Jibril of Kogi states, all of who were members of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

•APC wins Katsina north district

The candidate of All Progressives Congress (APC), Ahmad Babba Kaita, emerged the winner of the last Saturday’s senatorial bye-election for Katsina North Senatorial zone.

The APC candidate scored 224,607 votes to beat his closest rival, his elder brother, Kabir Babba Kaita of the PDP who scored 59, 724 votes to emerge second in the bye election.

The returning officer for the election, Professor Hudu Ayuba Abdullahi, said the election has satisfied all the relevant guidelines stipulated for the conduct of the bye election.

Other parties who contested for the Katsina bye election included GPN which scored 1056 votes, DA, which polled 796 votes, MPN, which polled 683 votes and MMN with 343 votes.

However, the PDP chairman in Katsina state who described the election as generally peaceful, however alleged that the election was marred by votes buying.

He therefore noted that they have enough facts with video evidences on the alleged malpractices during the conduct of the election.

In a swift reaction, APC stalwart in Katsina state, Alhaji Musa Adamu Funtua, described the allegation as baseless and ranting of bad losers.

It was also observed that the election recorded low turnout as only a little over 300, 000 voted out of the over 800, 000 voters that registered for the election.

•Floors PDP in Bauchi South district

Similarly, the Independent National Electoral commission (INEC) has declared the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the Bauchi South Senatorial bye-election, who is also the member representing Toro Federal Constituency, Lawan Yahaya Gumau, the winner of Bauchi South senatorial bye-election.

Declaring the result Sunday evening in Bauchi, the returning officer of the Bauchi south bye-election, Professor Ahmed Sarki Fagam, said candidate of the APC, Lawan Yahaya Gumau, won the election with a total votes of 119, 489, followed by the candidate of PDP, Ladan Salihu, who polled a total votes of 50, 256 votes to click second position in senatorial bye election.

Also, candidate of the GPN, who is the former Bauchi state Governor, Malam Isa Yuguda, came third with a total votes of 33079, while the candidate of Action Peoples Party, NNPP candidate Hussain Umar got 22,896 votes, Honorable Mohammed Aminu Tukur got 11, 717 votes and SDP candidate, Maryam Bagel scores 3880.

He said the total number of valid votes was 245,652, rejected votes was 256,763, and total number of accredited voters was 245,652 and total number of those who cast their votes was 256,703, out of the 877,160 voters registered in the seven local government areas.

In a related development, the electoral body cancelled 51460 votes in five local government areas of Bauchi, Alkaleri, Toro, Bogoro and Tafawa Balewa local government areas, as a result of over voting, breaking of ballot box and violence.

•Clinches Lokoja/Kogi federal constituency

In Kogi state also at the weekend, the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the National Assembly bye election, Haruna Isah, won the Lokoja/Kogi federal constituency, even as vote buying and violence characterized the exercise.

Announcing the result in Lokoja yesterday, the returning officer and senior lecturer at the Federal University, Lokoja, Prof. Rotimi Ajayi, disclosed that the candidate of APC, Alhaji Haruna Isah polled 26, 860 votes, while the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Bashir Gegu, secured 14, 845 votes to come second.

Similarly, the candidate of African Democratic Congress (ADC), Alhaji Mohammed Mabo, secured 2, 984 votes, while the standard bearer of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) in the poll, Rt. Hon. Umar Imam got 2, 916 votes.

He further disclosed that election in 17 polling units were cancelled as a result of violence, with two of them coming from Kogi local government, while rest is from Lokoja metropolis.

It would be recalled that the seat of Lokoja/Kogi Federal Constituency became vacant following the demise of the former Deputy Majority Leader of the House Representatives and the member representing the area, Rt Hon. Buba Jibril.

So far, with the two senatorial zones in APC kitties, the ruling party has upgraded its majority status in the red chamber with fifty five senators, while the PDP has forty nine senators, African Democratic Party (ADC) has three senators and All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) has two senators.

Also, in the House of Representatives, the additional seat will further strengthen the grip and dominance of the ruling party, which had been in the majority, even after the defection of about thirty seven members from the APC to the main opposition party, PDP.

•PDP wins Cross River state assembly

However, candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Abbey Ukpukpen, has won the Saturday’s Obudu State Constituency bye-election into the Cross River State House of Assembly.

Abbey Ukpukpen, widow of a former member of the state Assembly, Stephen Ukpukpen, who died in May, floored her closest rival, Ishamali Bendel, of the All Progressives Congress (APC), to win the keenly contested bye-election.

Ukpukpen’s seat was declared vacant following his death.

The State Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), Frankland Briyai, announced the result on Sunday in Obudu, Headquarters of Obudu Local Government.

According to Briyai, the PDP candidate scored 12,712 votes to beat her closest rival, Ishamali Bendel, of the All Progressives Congress (APC), who scored 4,345 votes.

Other results included: Awafang Angiating of Mega Party of Nigeria (MPN), who scored 132 votes and Agwupuye Umeka of African Democratic Party (ADP), who scored 114 votes to place third and fourth, respectively.

“Total valued votes 17,303; rejected votes 607; total votes cast 17,910; total number of registered voters 69,908, ‘’ he said.

The REC commended the electorates for their peaceful conduct during the exercise and urged them to replicate the same disposition in the 2019 general elections.

Abbey Ukpukpen, a staff of the University of Calabr, will now replace her late husband in the state House of Assembly.