2019: Buhari leads walk for credible elections in Abuja

By Albert Akota in Abuja

The Chief Executive of the National Democracy Stakeholders Group (NDSG) Mr. Kletsaint Akor has said that President Mohammadu Buhari has been named to lead the 2018 edition of democracy solidarity walk for credible, free and fair 2019 general elections.

The walk is slated for Eagles square in Abuja on May 29, 2018.

Making this known in Abuja yesterday during a press conference, Akor said governors across the country have also been named to lead the democracy solidarity walk for credible, free and fair 2019 general elections at their various state capitals.

He added that, this was to ensure Nigerians take full ownership of the 2019 electoral process through participation.

He said that, the goal of the 2018 walk is to mobilize Nigerians for the elections, educate, enlighten as well as commit them to nurture the country’s nascent democracy.

Akor stressed that, the walk also include the participation and representatives of the Nigeria Labour Congress, Trade Union Congress, political parties, National Orientation Agency, aspirants to elective political offices, the media, pro-democracy groups, civil society groups development partners, students union and ordinary Nigerian citizens whose best interest are served by credible democratic elections.

According to him, security agencies will provide security throughout the event because democracy is everyone baby and therefore everybody’s responsibility to nurture and protect it, adding that NDSG is a pro-democracy, not for profit group that organizes democracy stakeholders’ summit, mainstreams public participation in Nigeria’s emerging democracy and promotes other democracy institution capacities.

He further reiterated that all major stakeholders to Nigeria’s social-political life including all security agencies have pledged their full support and participation in this year’s event and have gone ahead to mobilize their men and resources to ensure its success throughout Nigeria.