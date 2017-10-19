2019: Card readers won’t fail, INEC assures

Share This





















By Christiana Ekpa

The Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Mahmood Yakubu has promised Nigerians that, there shall be no challenge with Card readers in 2019 General Elections.

The Chairman equally disclosed that, the Commission had suspended Anambra voters registration until after the governorship election, stressing that the registration for the general election continues till 60 days to polls.

Yakubu who disclosed this before the Senate committee on INEC yesterday said the problem with the card readers were not technical but have to do with the training of the ad hoc Staff.

According to him, “ The challenges have to do with the training of the Staff and the uses of the machines but they are over magnified by the politicians.

“We have taken steps to improve the process of the smart card readers and we will continue to do so. We will also use improved smart card readers in Anambra Election”

When asked on the method the commission intends to use for the 2019 general elections in the rural areas, he said specific machine will be deployed to a specific community.

“We will deploy specific machine to the specific community and we will also provide additional machine, speak to the community leaders. We will treat all state equal”

On the issue of INEC involvement in party primaries, he said there is nothing commission can do about the party imposing a candidate on them.

“We have problem with party primaries but INEC has no power to disqualify a candidate of a party. There is nothing the commission can do about it but we promise the country that, INEC can never go to court to defend any candidate after election” He said INEC will continue to use ad hoc staff due to shortage of staff.

In his remarks, the Chairman of the Senate Committee on INEC, senator Suleiman Nazif (Bauchi North) urged INEC to update the committee with every details of the ongoing voters registration.

He tasked the Commission to ensure adequate briefing of the 2017 budget performance to enable the senate know the challenges with a view to take legislative actions.

“There are 7 outstanding Resident Electoral Commission (REC) that are yet to be confirmed by the senate but the committee will ensure to present their confirmation” he promised.