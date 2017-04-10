2019 comment: Adamawa gov, Bindow, CoS under fire

Share This





















From Umar Dankano,Yola.

The outburst by Alhaji Abdulrahman Abba Jimeta, the Chief of Staff to the Adamawa state Governor, Muhammadu Umaru Jibrilla, last week threatening to exit the state out of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has drawn the ire of party chieftains.

Jimeta had threatened that if the alleged impunity by the central government of APC against Adamawa is not urgently addressed, they may dump the APC ahead 2019. This has generated strong reactions among party stalwarts in the state.

Some of the politicians interviewed expressed disappointment with such grievous assertion by the officials of the state.

Honorable Iliyasu Garba Gamawa, a founding member of APC in Adamawa state accused Governor Jibrilla and his men of biting the fingers that feeds them, stressing that both Jibrilla and his Chief of Staff Jimeta) are political opportunists in the All Progressives Congress (APC) because they are enjoying president Buhari’s popularity and acceptability known as “SAK “ in the North.

Gamawa opined that the outburst has shown that something must be wrong with Governor Jibrilla ‘s administration, adding that things are not normal in the state.

“We are not surprised with their claims now because they are both (Governor Jibrilla and Jimeta) strayed cats which cannot make a good cat in all circumstances.

“And for the Governor to now say the statement was Jimeta’s opinion is laughable and childish as this wasn’t the first time of such happenings, I personally warned the Governor to sack Jimeta or he will certainly brings his government down.

“Jimeta in this Government is nothing but black and dangerous scorpion in the Governor Jibrill’s trouser and the day he will sting him, the entire world will hear him shouting due to his poisonous venom “, Gamawa said.

In his reaction, another APC chieftain in the state, Comrade Abdulsalam Abubakar said the action is just political deceit which must count against Governor Jibrilla’s administration in no distance future as enshrined by law of Kamar.

Abubakar stated that Governor Jibrilla must know that the electorate of today are more civilised and will definitely act at the right time frowning at his quick denial on the matter which he levelled as a relationship of master and servant (Vicarious liability).

For Alhaji Uba DanArewa, Government of the state (Adamawa) has no powers or audacity to query Federal government appointments or projects presence saying it is at liberty to appoint anybody or do project without consulting state governments any where.

DanArewa challenged the Governor Jibrilla ‘s regime to seat up and be focused in attaining the yearnings of the masses of the state than engaging in an exercise in futility.

He observed with dismay that personality like Jimita will reduce themselves so low for empty noise against the central government and the National party leadership.

“It is unfortunate and disappointing for a personality like COS Abdulrahman Abba who is more educated and exposed to make such unattainable statement “, Danarewa regretted.

Meanwhile, Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Comrade Ahmad Sajoh said that the media were not fair to his Boss (Governor Jibrilla) maintaining that the attribution of a statement by a personal aide to him while present at the occasion was not right.

Sajoh insisted that the statement credited to Jimeta were his personal opinion not the stand of Government in the state, calling on well meaning Nigerians to disregard it as such.

“We are loyal to the leadership of our Great party APC and the central Government led by our President Muhammadu Buhari in the country “, Sajoh said.

Peoples Daily recalls that, Abba Jimeta issued the threat while addressing a delegation of APC from its National secretariat to conduct North East mini convention, stating that the APC Government at the National level has underrated the state in its appointments.

The team headed by senator Abdulkadir Alkali Jajere were in Yola to brief the government on plans to fill the vacant positions in the party in the North East created by appointments of those officials at the federal level.

“We here are loyal, but tell the leadership that there is limit to loyalty and that party business is optional. In fact, even religion you have the right to change it because of pressure. So tell them we are loyal, but there is limit to that, especially if they are not recognizing us, since we are the army of the party that suppose to enjoy the fruits of the party, or out of frustration we join the opposition enemy party”, Jimeta had said.

Abdulrahman lamented that various appointments by the central Government regarding the state were made without consulting them, even as many of the appointees were not known to the state government.

“Unfortunately,there is no difference between an opposition state and APC led state like Adamawa because even appointments at the federal, we are not consulted”

“ Even our own rights that we are supposed to get through some agencies like UBEC, MDGS were hijacked and when we contacted them,we were told that somebody somewhere has collected the money and is doing the contract somewhere”.Jimeta protested

Addressing the delegation, Governor Muhammadu Umaru Jibrilla appreciated the coming of the committee and pledged to co-operate with them in the discharge of their assignment.

He commended the leadership style of the National chairman of APC, Chief John Odidie Oyegun pledging his government loyalty to the party.

Responding,the Leader of the delegation,Senator Abdulkadir Alkali Jajere said that they were in the state in preparation for the mini zonal congress of the party due to the vacancies in the zone.