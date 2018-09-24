2019: CSOs partner govts, others on peaceful elections

Share This





















From Yakubu Mustapha Minna

The Civil Society Organizations (CSOs) led by Center for Peace and Environmental Justice is partnering with governments and other stakeholders to ensure peaceful 2019 elections and sustainable peace in Nigeria.

This was contained in a press statement issued in Minna the Niger state signed by its National Coordinator/CEO Comrade Sherif Mulade made available to newsmen after the event to mark International Day of Peace, 2018 with the Theme: “The Right to Peace and to Mark Universal Declaration of Human Right at 70”.

The NGO, however, advocated for sustainable peace and protection of human rights hostility and seek a a holistic solution that will promote the culture of peace and sustainable development in Nigeria.

The organization said that the danger of promoting hate speech are not only inimical to peaceful coexistence however urged political parties to conduct free and fair primaries devoid of manipulation to allowed popular candidates to emerge.

It further advised security agencies to arrest and prosecute individuals, corporate organization found wanting in any criminal act or breach the peaceful coexistence of citizens.

They assured to partner with the Niger State government and security agencies especially the Nigerian Police to ensure a sustainable peace and peaceful coexistence in the state and the entire country.

It warned some few individuals who are head bend to use the tool of hate speech to create a divisive and non-peaceful society should desist from such act that does not ego well for the society in general.