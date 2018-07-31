2019: DG warns corps members against misconduct

Share This





















By Albert Akota Abuja

Corps members have been warned to avoid electoral malpractices as they would be participating in the forthcoming general elections as adhoc staff.

The Director-General of NYSC, Brigadier General Suleiman Kazaure gave this warning in Okada while addressing 1,989 Corps members deployed to Edo state for the 2018 Batch “B” service year.

He said NYSC management has put necessary machineries in place to ensure the safety of all Corps members throughout the service year.

He added that any Corps member that violates the electoral laws would be dealt with accordingly, as the scheme is committed to ensuring free, fair and credible elections.

The DG also advised the Corps members to avoid lone and night movements but rather be security conscious at all times.

He specifically urged the female Corps members to avoid provocative dresses which my put them at loggerheads with the cultural values of their host communities.

Kazaure said outstanding Corps members in community development projects that put succour in their host communities would be rewarded at the end of the service year.

Earlier, Edo State Coordinator, Mr Adebayo Ojo said the Corps members had exhibited high sense of discipline since the commencement of the camp.

He requested for the provision of 110 KVA Mikano power generating set from the Director-General adding that “the transformer that regulates power to the camp had broken down before the commencement of the orientation course”.

“There is no power supply from the national grid and it is our hope that the next orientation will be held in the new camp,” Ojo said.

The Corps members comprising 945 males and 1,044 females were all in high spirits to receive the Director-General.

Nigeria exporters lose $10bn annually to Apapa gridlock – Union leader Tola Faseru, National President, Cashew Farmers Association of Nigeria, says that exporters of agricultural produce and other goods are losing about 10 billion dollars annually to the Apapa gridlock challenge.

Mr Faseru disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja on Monday.

He added that the development was affecting export delivery time.

Mr Faseru, also a cashew exporter, said the challenge was also hindering exporters’ ability to fulfil commitments on time and making forwarding and shipment very expensive.

The national president, who commended federal government’s efforts toward ensuring that normalcy returned to Apapa road in Lagos, appealed for stiffer measures to quicken the intervention and change.

“The Vice-President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo came to give them matching order again on the Apapa gridlock.

“It is still a big problem affecting us and it is over one year now since this thing started and it is still on,’’ he said.

On plans to commence cashew processing in the country, he said the Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Chief Audu Ogbeh had agreed to support the process.

“The minister is talking about bringing some equipment to aid cashew processors and use as pilot scheme to support cashew processing industry in Nigeria,’’ he said.

The president called on members and exporters of agricultural produce to work in unity and also support government’s initiatives that are geared toward making business environment friendly. (NAN)