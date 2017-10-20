2019 FOCAC to boost China-Nigeria partnership – Zhou Pingjian

Share This





















By Ochiaka Ugwu

The Ambassador of Peoples Republic of China to Nigeria, Dr Zhou Pingjian said the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) summit slated for next year in Beijing will further strengthen China-Nigeria strategic partnership and China-Africa cooperation as well.

Dr. Zhou made the statement yesterday in Abuja at a colloquium to mark the 19th Communist Party of China’s congress organized by the Centre for China Studies (CCS) with the theme, “The Global Significance of the 19TH National Congress of the Communist Party of China and its Implications for Nigeria-China Strategic Partnership and Sino-Africa Cooperation”.

According to Zhou, “The upcoming FOCAC meeting next year in Beijing will be the first of its kind after the 19th CPC National Congress. It is our firm belief that the Congress will give a fresh boost to China-Africa cooperation and China-Nigeria strategic partnership”.

While thanking Centre for China Studies and Gusau Institute for the event, Zhou informed that CPC as the largest party strives to build the strongest ruling party in the world.

He said the party’s role is important in directing Chinese affairs well and bringing out policy framework that will assure progess.

“The CPC is the largest and strives to build the strongest ruling party in the world. The party’s role is central to running of China’s affairs well. In this sense, the ongoing 19th CPC National Congress is indeed a key meeting at a crucial time for China with appreciable global significance”.

In his remark, a former Minister of Foreign Affairs and Ex Nigerian Ambassador to China, Alh. Aminu Wali said that China has fought corruption like no other by making sure there are no sacred cows in their quest to entrench transparency and accountability in their system.

He said the relationship between Africa and China should be something we should be proud of as it has facilitated the growth of African infrastructure.

The representative of Speaker House of Representatives, Hon. Yakubu Dogara and House Committee Member on China/Nigeria relations, Hon Mohammed Usman stated that China has become an indispensible force in comity of nations with its relation with Nigeria spanning over three decades.

A senator of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Sen. Shehu Sani said China’s revolutionary spirit has greatly helped to fight repulsive forces noting that it can as well help us fight economic colonialism.

A former Minister of Information and National Secretary of the All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA), Mr. Labaran Maku noted that policy consistence has helped China in building its destiny.

Speaking also, the Director of Centre for China Studies (CCS), Mr. Charles Onunaiju expressed optimism that the outcome of CPC congress will bring out fresh energies to the current momentum of Sino-Africa cooperation, drive dynamic wave of industrialization, sustain and accelerate the pace of key and strategic infrastructure construction in Africa.