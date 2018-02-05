2019: I didn’t ask Buhari not to run – IBB

Share This





















•Disowns writer of the statement

By Ese Awhotu

Former Military President General Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida (IBB) has denied ever calling on President Muhammadu Buhari not to run in 2019, contrary to earlier statement credited to him advising Buhari against running.

Rather, IBB said that a two party-system remains the best for the country in the circumstance the country found itself in the current political dispensation.

He issued this statement to PRNigeria to disown the earlier statement credited to him to the effect that President Muhammadu Buhari should not contest in 2019.

PRNigeria has in the past issued statements on behalf of the Former President.

According to the statement, IBB said, “ I have unfettered access and channel of communication with the highest authorities in the country without necessarily going public with a sensational statement. Therefore, the views expressed in the alleged statement are not mine but that of the writer.

“However, with due respect to individual opinion and constitutional rights, it is worrisome that Political events and civil unrest in many parts of the country have raised many questions on the governance and unity of our great nation. Indeed 2018 has been inundated with political clamours and hot debates over the corporate existence of this country. Many of contributions, including constructive criticisms and engagements, have shown greater concerns for the corporate existence of Nigeria beyond 2019 general elections.”

The ex military president, noted that, recent happenings and utterances by political gladiators are alarming and not in the interest of common man that is already overstretched and apparently living from hand to mouth due to precarious economic conditions.

“Despite all these challenges, I am optimistic that the political actors will play within the ambits of political norms and decorum to ameliorate the problems facing our society now,” he said.

IBB said he was a realist that believes in all issues in a democratic atmosphere are sincerely discussed and resolved in the spirit of give-and-take.

“This trend of pitching political class and the people against one another is unhealthy and must be discouraged by all and sundry. The clamour for re-alignment of governance in the country as we are approaching the 2019 election year is a welcome development only if the agitations are genuinely channelled through appropriate channels of law and order and the observance of the supremacy of the Constitution.

“Therefore, any attempt outside this circle of democratic tenets is deceptive and divisive idea capable of plunging our political journey into disarray. Our present political parties and their structures need parameter pillars that will make them stronger with unique ideologies. However, our present political parties need surgical operations that will align them into a reasonable number,” IBB said.

He said further that, “I have been an advocate of a two-party system but in our present reality in Nigeria; our political parties can fuse into a strong political association or party that can form a formidable opposition to a ruling party. As students of history, we are aware that many advanced democracies have two distinct ideological political parties, with a handful of smaller political groupings that serve as buffer whenever any of the known political parties derailed or became unpopular. I still believe in a two-party system as the best option for Nigeria.

“It is high time that we engage in constructive dialogue on national issues in order to have a political solution to our myriad of problems. It is sad that Nigeria had its fair share of conflicts, and we cannot continue to fall back to those dark years of bloodshed.”

IBB also called on security agencies to step up surveillance with more efforts on intelligence gathering towards ensuring maximum security of life and property.

He recalled that in his recent message on this year’s Armed Forces Remembrance Day, he specifically expressed the dire need for proactive measures to stop farmers/herders clashes in the middle belt as well as Cattle rustling, armed robbery, Kidnapping, gangsterism and Cultism in other parts of the country.