2019: INEC yet to fix dates for parties’ primaries

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has said that it has not fixed dates for the primaries of political parties to elect their candidates for the 2019 general elections.

INEC made the clarification in a statement issued by its Director of Publicity and Voter Education, Oluwole Osaze-Uzzi, on Monday in Abuja.

Mr. Osaze-Uzzi said that that the clarification became necessary following an online publication that a date has been fixed for parties’ primaries, of which few media houses had also reported.

“This is not correct. The commission has not fixed the dates or period for the holding of the parties primaries. For the avoidance of doubt, only the dates for elections have been released, not the timetable.

“It is the timetable and the schedules of activities that will state details of major steps and milestones, including the period for conducting primaries and submission of names for party candidates.

“This will be released in due course and the public and stakeholders will be duly informed through official channels,’’ he said.

Mr. Osaze-Uzzi advised political parties, their members and the general public to ignore the misleading story.(NAN)