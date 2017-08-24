2019: Kano will replicate 2015 votes to Buhari- Ganduje

Share This





















From Mustapha Adamu, Kano

Governor of Kano State, Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje has pledged to replicate the votes cast for President Muhammadu Buhari in the state in 2015 elections come 2019.

The governor made the pledge while receiving the members of the Conference of Patriotic Nigerians (CPN) who conducted a special prayer for the president and victims of Kano mosque bomb blast at the government house yesterday.

Addressing a mammoth crowd, Ganduje said Buhari had fulfilled his campaign promises, in the area of fighting corruption, insurgency and revamping the economy.

According to Ganduje, Buhari has performed well in reforming the country in virtually every strata, adding that his commitment to read the Nigeria of economic manhandle by the PDP-led administration was the reason he garnered massive support from the masses.

“Look at how communities have been liberated from Boko Haram insurgents and members of the community are returning back to their homes. Look at how looters are being arrested and trillions of Anita recovered by Buhari administration, Ganduje said

“In terms of economy, Buhari is performing well in revamping the economy. He has all it takes to have our supports. Therefore we are happy for his return to continue with his good works, ”

Ganduje also thanked the conveners of the occasion for expressing their loyalty to Buhari.

He assured them of onward delivery of their letter of support to the president