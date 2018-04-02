2019: Lamido lacks morality to lead Nigeria – Gov. Badaru

Share This





















From Mika’il Tsoho, Dutse

The Jigawa state governor, Alhaji Muhammad Badaru Abubakar has said that, the former governor of the state, Alhaji Sule Lamido lacks the morality to lead Nigerians as president.

Governor Badaru stated this yesterday at a grand rally for the distribution of vehicles, empowerment materials and cash to politicians by the senator representing Jigawa central Senator Sabo Nakudu at the Aminu Kano Triangle in Dutse.

He declared that, “that person was one who left us so much debt so that we would fail in our administration but today, with the support of Allah we were not only able to settle those debts, both honest and false ones, but also were able to pay workers benefits that were never paid to them by the former administration.”

“it is that same person that built a mansion worth over a billion Naira after his administration at his country home who is also shamelessly attempting to contest for the presidency of this country” he said.

He said, “ it is only in Nigeria that a glorified thief would en-mass so much wealth belonging to the people and turn around to insult them by declaring to want to work for them,” he stated.

The governor who was addressing a mammoth crowd of All Progressives Congress (APC) supporters that thronged the arena said the presidency is for ‘decent’ and ‘upright’ people that Nigerians would no longer allow ‘riff-raffs’ to govern them again.