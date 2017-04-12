2019: Leave if you want, APC tells Gov. Bindow

Share This





















From Umar Dankano,Yola.

The All Progressives Congress, APC, Adamawa chapter has asked the State Governor, Muhammadu Umaru Bindow Jibrilla and his Chief of Staff, Abdulrahman Abba Jimeta to quit the party if they wish.

The party also dissociated itself from the comments of Abba Jimeta saying they were his personal opinion.

This is even as the party frowned at him for accusing the APC led Federal Government of marginalising the state in appointments, describing him as a man with mouth-diarrhoea, challenging Abba to take his leave quietly

Chairman of the party in the state, Alhaji Ibrahim Bilal made the position of the party public Monday while hosting the youth leaders of the party from across the 21 local government areas who paid the secretariat a courtesy call in Yola, stressing a solid support for the government of President Muhammadu Buhari and the representatives of the state so far in the federal cabinet.

Bilal, said the SWC of the party is behind President Muhammadu Buhari over appointment of indigenes of the state into key positions.

Adding his voice in the same vein, vice chairman of the party in charge of central zone, Comrade Dimas Ezra Lebana, said that people can understand that COS Abba was on his own with his statement.

He insisted that Jimeta lacked the right to speak for the teaming members of the party, stressing that as individual he is free to leave the party if he wishes since the nation’s constitution guarantee freedom of association.

“Let me appreciate that APC is an organised institution, organised political party as since its structure and formation there was no time in the history of this party that such a decision to pull out of the party was made.

“We are in democracy dispensation where everybody have a right to his or her own opinion so therefore any member of the party personal opinion cannot be translated to the position of the party.

“You are at the secretariat of the party now I can tell you that there is no any organ of the party that has met and arrived at such decision. We have no reason to leave the party because the government of Adamawa state and government at the National level are all working in line with the party manifestos.

“ So far so good we can say we have good structure as a political party so if anybody feel aggrieved and he want to pull out of the party. He has every right to pull out of the party but it is not the decision of any organs of the party, this is the stand of the party in Adamawa State we are in the party.

“In fact the governor write recently that it’s personal opinion of his Chief Of Staff and he is loyal to the party in the state and national. Whoever is saying they will put out is on its own the party is intact we are forging ahead to ensure that come 2019 we maintain and even win more states that what we have on ground now.So far so good we have delivered on the campaign promises of the party we are working in line with the party constitution nobody in Adamawa State is leaving the party collectively as decision of the party individual anybody can leave if he feel or felt that the party is not doing well for him.” Lebana stated.

The southern zonal party Vice Chairman that Muh’d Baba Oga said that SWC will take a decisive action against Bindow Chief Of Staff as they will no longer tolerate unguarded utterance capable of causing division among the party faithful..

“We frowed our faces when we heard the Statement coming out from the mouth of Chief Of Staff to Governor Jibrila Bindow in fact we are at meeting venue when he made such barbaric statement.

“We are going to make sure that such ugly situation do not repeat itself again we are tired of the atrocities of chief of staff to Governor as a serious political party we will not allow party indiscipline from any of our members again “Alh. Muh’d Baba Oga

Reacting to the statement, a party chieftain in the state Uba Dan Arewa has called on governor Bindow to come out openly and tell the party faithful that he did not send his Chief of Staff.

Arewa insisted that the Chief of Staff to the governor should not be crucified stressing he believed he acted on the governor’s script, reason the governor cannot take any action against him.

“The statement by Bindow Chief Of Staff is not coming to us as a surprise because we have first class information from our party secretariat that the governor and his aide have visited the party secretariat for time without number pressing for dissolution of the State Working Committee. Since the National Secretariat of the party did not honour it’s request that is why they came out with a new tactics of defection, believing that they could intimidate the party hierarchies to succumb to their demonic demand.

“ To us as APC chieftain in the state we are having a cordial relationship with our national secretariat. We keep on wondering why Bindow decided to draw dagger on the head of Adamawa APC EXCO who voted for him to become the standard bearer of the party. They even refused to collect Atiku anointed candidate 200,000. We don’t see reason why he will want them to be removed illegally,” he added.

The party chieftain insisted that Governor Jibrila Bindow and his Chief Of state are more political liabilities to APC than assets.