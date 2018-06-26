2019: Monarchs, religious leaders hold prayers for Buhari, gov. in Niger

Share This





















From Yakubu Mustapha Minna

Religious bodies across Borgu Emirate in Niger State on Sunday gathered at the palace of the Emir of Borgu to offer joint community prayers for divine protection and guidance for President Muhammadu Buhari and Governor Abubakar Sani Bello.

The session which took place at the Jahi Ground of the Emir’s Palace in New Bussa, had politicians, leaders of Christian and Muslim bodies praying God for a peaceful 2019 general elections.

During an interview, the Emir of Borgu Kingdom. HRH, Dr. Mohammed Sani Dantoro, Kitoro IV, Mai Borgu, told our Correspondent that it was important for the people to always pray for their leaders at all levels.

He said that, “there is the need to pray specially for President Muhammadu Buhari and Governor Abubakar Sani Bello, as leaders of the nation and Niger State, respectively.

“This is due to the unprecedented challenges facing both leaders in their bid to bring about the much-needed changes in the economy, social and political lives of Nigerians.”

Mai Borgu also called on the people and leaders of Borgu Kingdom and the nation at large to pray fervently for the success of government’s economic recovery and growth plan.

“Pray for the combating of endemic corruption; restoration of peace in the North East and the Middle Belt; successful conduct of the forth-coming 2019 general elections; and divine protection for President Buari and Governor Sani Bello,” he added.

The prayer session was led by the Chief Imam of Borgu, Alhaj Mohammed Shehu and Chairman of Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Borgu Branch General Evangelist Prophet Dan Adegoke.