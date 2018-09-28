Published On: Fri, Sep 28th, 2018

2019: Niger gov sacks political appointees seeking election

From Yakubu Mustapha Minna

Governor Abubakar Sani Bello of Niger state has directed all political appointees in his administration seeking elective positions in the 2019 general elections to resign immediately.
The Governor gave this directive yesterday in a statement issued in Minna signed by the Secretary to ty State Government, Hon. Ibrahim Isa Ladan.
He said that this was to enable them participate in electioneering campaigns.
While wishing them success in their political careers, Governor Sani Bello thanked such appointees for their service to good people of the state.
He said that their services had contributed significantly to the success of his administration.
It was reliably gathered that two commissioners especially the serving commissioner for local government of the administration have indicated interest in running for National Assembly seats while other appointees are contesting for state legislative seats.

