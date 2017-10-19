2019: PDP senators, state lawmakers strategize

Share This





















The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Senate Caucus on Wednesday met with the party’s, minority leaders of State Assemblies, assuring that the party was stronger and set to dislodge the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, from power in 2019.

Senate Minority Leader, Godswill Akpabio, made this known while briefing journalists shortly after the meeting which held behind closed door at the National Assembly Complex.

He said that a teeming number of stalwarts of other political parties “were on their way to the main opposition party in droves.

“These are the Minority Leaders of the PDP in different State Houses of Assembly, who are in Abuja to interact with the Deputy President of the Senate, Mr Ike Ekweremadu, and the minority leadership of the Senate.

“We congratulated ourselves that we stood firm and at the end. God gave us victory at the Supreme Court and the party is now waxing stronger.

“We have reviewed the state of the party and re-evaluated the situation, state by state, and we found out that the party is stronger than it was.

“And as I speak, stalwarts and thousands of members of other political parties, starting from APC, all the way down to APGA, are on their way to the PDP.

“We also want to urge the leadership of the party at the national level to open the door wide open between now and the next convention to receive them”.

Mr. Akpabio said the caucus also discussed the guideline for the forthcoming national convention of the PDP in order to make meaningful contributions to the meeting of the National Executive Committee, NEC.

Speaking on behalf of the PDP Forum of the State Assemblies, Minority Leader of the Imo House of Assembly, Ken Agbim, assured of total support and mobilisation at the grassroots to give the party victory in 2019.(NAN)