2019 polls: APGA says Buhari has right to cont

By Ikechukwu Okaforadi

The All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) has said that despite criticisms by Nigerians, President Muhammadu Buhari has right which is constitutional to contest the 2019 presidential election.

Making the position of the party known to journalists yesterday in Abuja after the party’s National Working Committee (NWC) meeting, the National Chairman of the party, Victor Ike Oye, said the party has no issue with the declaration of Buhari to re contest the 2019 presidential election.

Oye said, “It is his right to declare and contest the 2019 presidential elections, nobody can stop him, just as it is the right of each Nigerian to either vote for or against him.”

He lamented however the strength, time and strength being invested by the government in fighting corruption, saying such energy should have benefited Nigerians if it were spent on infrastructure and human capital development.

He urged Nigerians to change from their old ways of doing things, saying that time has come for the country to embrace new revolution as the country cannot continue to the way it is today, especially with the massive potentials for greatness domiciled in the country.

While emphasizing that President Buhari cannot singlehandedly change Nigeria, the APGA boss said that time has come for the President to look inward and relieve those who have not met expected targets of their responsibilities.

He lamented that despite the good intentions which the President has for the nation, a lot of his ministers have not helped him, but are only concerned with the politics of perpetuating themselves in office, amidst failures in their respective areas of responsibility.

He said the party is also confident about the determination of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to ensure a transparently free and fair elections in 2019, adding that APGA has fully restrategised to win more states and gradually spread its ideology across the country.

To this end, he charged Nigerians of voting age to get their voters card, saying anyone who failed to register with INEC for the purpose of voting.